Luke Kornet: Headed back to G League
New York assigned Kornet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Kornet will play for Westchester on Wednesday in their game against the Wisconsin Herd and could stick with the affiliate until Friday's game against the Erie BayHawks, which marks the end of the G League regular season. After Friday, Kornet and other two-way players will no longer be subject to the 45-day NBA service time limit, so it's expected that the Knicks will recall the seven-footer at that time and find minutes for him off the bench the rest of the way.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...