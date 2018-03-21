New York assigned Kornet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Kornet will play for Westchester on Wednesday in their game against the Wisconsin Herd and could stick with the affiliate until Friday's game against the Erie BayHawks, which marks the end of the G League regular season. After Friday, Kornet and other two-way players will no longer be subject to the 45-day NBA service time limit, so it's expected that the Knicks will recall the seven-footer at that time and find minutes for him off the bench the rest of the way.