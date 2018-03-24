Luke Kornet: Plays 21 minutes Friday
Kornet has six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Friday's 108-104 loss to Minnesota.
Kornet was not able to produce much value despite seeing 21 minutes of action Friday. He has been in and out of the lineup over the past few weeks and has flashed a small amount of upside in that time. He has a unique skillset and if he ever does move into a more prominent role, he could be a player worth keeping an eye on.
