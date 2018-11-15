Kornet registered 17 points and 17 rebounds to go along with five blocks in the win Wednesday over the Canton Charge.

Kornet and fellow G-League teammate Isaiah Hicks dominated Wednesday's win, with the center nearly single-handily providing the only defensive presence in the paint. Tallying 36 percent of the team's rebounds despite playing just over 33 minutes is a reflection of the big man's talent and he should be a fantastic fantasy asset so long as he's with Westchester.