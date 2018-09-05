Luol Deng: Being pursued by Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are interested in signing Deng, who cleared waivers earlier in the week, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

Deng was bought out by the Lakers on Sept. 1, ending a misguided two-year stint with the team that signed him to a lucrative, four-year deal back in 2016. The veteran appeared in only 57 combined games for the Lakers -- including only one contest last season -- and is still owed more than $36 million. Unsurprisingly, Deng's former coach in Chicago, Tom Thibodeau, is apparently interested in acquiring the 33-year-old's services, and the two sides will likely meet in the coming days. If Deng were to sign with the Timberwolves, he'd likely step into a reduced bench role, but given Thibodeau's history of favoring veterans, particularly ones with whom he has a history, it's quite possible Deng could work his way into a consistent rotation spot. In 2016-17, Deng started 49 games for the Lakers, averaging 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game. One year prior, he posted averages of 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds across 74 games for the Miami Heat.