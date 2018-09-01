Luol Deng: Reaches buyout with Lakers
Deng and the Lakers reached an agreement on a buyout Saturday, making him a free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Deng was owed a whopping $36.8 million over the next two years after making just one appearance during the 2017-18 season. Expectations should be low for Deng regardless of where he signs in free agency, if he even decides to continue playing, that is.
