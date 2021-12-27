Elmore racked up 17 rebounds over 41 minutes across two contests Dec. 20-22.

Elmore tied a season high with 11 boards against Texas on Dec. 20 and followed that effort with six rebounds versus Ciudad de Mexico his next time out. The 23-year-old's offense was less prolific, as he totaled only 14 points over the two games, though he did shoot an efficient 7-for-8 from the field. Elmore rarely operates far from the basket and doesn't take many shots out of his limited range, which explains why he is shooting 80.6 percent on the campaign but averaging just 4.8 points per contest. He's shown to be a solid rebounder with 4.5 boards over just 14.2 minutes per game.