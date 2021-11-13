Walker finished Friday's loss to Raptors 905 with 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot over 38 minutes.

Walker scored 15 points and knocked down three treys in each contest of the back-to-back set. After logging only one assist in his first three games of the season combined, he dished six dimes Friday and tied his campaign high with four steals. Walker is averaging 14.8 points on 43.8 percent field-goal shooting through his first four professional contests.