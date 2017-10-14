Maalik Wayns: Waived by Mavericks
Wayns was waived by the Mavericks on Saturday.
The Mavericks trimmed down their roster with a round of cuts Saturday and Wayns was among them. The 26-year-old has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2013-14 season and it's unclear whether he'd garner any interest from the club in terms of joining the Mavericks' G-League affiliate.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.