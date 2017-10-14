Wayns was waived by the Mavericks on Saturday.

The Mavericks trimmed down their roster with a round of cuts Saturday and Wayns was among them. The 26-year-old has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2013-14 season and it's unclear whether he'd garner any interest from the club in terms of joining the Mavericks' G-League affiliate.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories