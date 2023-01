McClung totaled 28 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 149-137 win over Maine.

McClung finished with at least 25 points and five assists for a second straight matchup, marking the fifth time he's reached those plateaus in the same game this season. Across 25 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game.