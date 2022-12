McClung finished with two points (0-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 loss to College Park.

McClung didn't connect on a field goal en route to his first single-digit scoring performance since a Nov. 12 loss to Capital City. The 23-year-old point guard will look to get back on track Friday against Westchester.