McClung mustered eight points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-1 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 loss to Capital City.

McClung struggled from the field and failed to score in double figures for the first time during the G League campaign. However, he salvaged his production by notching season highs in assists (nine) and rebounds (seven).