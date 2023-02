McClung notched 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 110-99 win over the Charge.

McClung scored 22 points for a second straight contest, marking his third 20-plus-point outing over his past four games. During that stretch, he's connected on nine of his 19 three-point attempts.