The Warriors released McClung on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

McClung was a bright spot during Summer League, posting 13.4 points and 4.8 assists per game, and landed a one-year deal with the Warriors at the end of July. However, the Texas Tech standout has been let go to open up a roster spot for Ty Jerome to be claimed off waivers. McClung has appeared in two NBA games (both with the the Lakers during the 2021-22 campaign) and totaled eight points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 25 minutes.