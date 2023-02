McClung tallied 35 points (11-14 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 166-139 win over the Herd.

McClung bounced back with a red-hot shooting night following a five-point performance last time out. He also finished with a team-high nine dimes, falling one short of his first double-double since Dec. 1. On the season (35 games), he's averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 assists in 27.4 minutes.