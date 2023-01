McClung tallied 26 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-107 win over Grand Rapids.

McClung was extremely efficient from the field en route to his seventh outing with at least 20 points. Across 21 games, the 23-year-old is averaging 17.0 points while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three.