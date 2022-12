McClung posted 21 points (8-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Raptors 905.

After falling short a few times, McClung finally notched his first triple-double of the G League campaign. Across 10 appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 22.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 34.1 minutes per game.