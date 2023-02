McClung managed 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 win over the Hustle.

McClung was efficient from the field en route to his sixth straight game in double figures. During that stretch, he's scored at least 20 points three times, including a season-high 40 points against the Herd on Jan. 16.