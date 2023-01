McClung posted 40 points (15-20 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 153-132 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

McClung was lights-out en route to a game-high 40 points, marking his second-highest-point total of the campaign. Across 27 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 17.9 points and 5.6 assists across 27.8 minutes per game.