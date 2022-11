McClung recorded 30 points (10-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FG) two rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 149-100 loss to Maine.

McClung has connected on 23 of his last 40 field-goal attempts and scored 74 points over his last two games. Across six appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 22.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 32.6 minutes per game.