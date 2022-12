McClung recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Monday's 127-107 win over Austin in the G League Showcase.

McClung finished with at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for the seventh time during the G League campaign. He also recorded a season-high three steals during the win.