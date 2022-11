McClung managed 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-116 loss to Capital City.

After scoring 25 points (9-12 FG) during his Delaware debut, McClung has totaled just 25 points (8-28 FG) over his last two games. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 16.7 points per game on 42.5 percent shooting, but his overall efficiency is being skewed by his strong performance in the season opener.