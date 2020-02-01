Play

Madit Tieny Dak: Logs two minutes Friday

Tieny Dak was held scoreless in a win over Northern Arizona on Friday.

Though the undrafted rookie from South Sudan failed to make a dent in the box score, his presence on the court was noteworthy as he had not played in nearly two weeks. Tieny Dak is being handled as a very raw prospect this season as he has tallied only 11 minutes of action thus far.

