Madit Tieny Dak: Logs two minutes Friday
Tieny Dak was held scoreless in a win over Northern Arizona on Friday.
Though the undrafted rookie from South Sudan failed to make a dent in the box score, his presence on the court was noteworthy as he had not played in nearly two weeks. Tieny Dak is being handled as a very raw prospect this season as he has tallied only 11 minutes of action thus far.
