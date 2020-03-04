Madit Tieny Dak: Still seeing limited minutes
Tieny Dak has logged 17 total minutes in the G League this season.
The rookie's output in his limited playing time -- nine points, four rebounds and three steals -- isn't bad, but he remains a raw project as evidenced by his five turnovers. Tieny Dak last got into a game Feb. 19, scoring five points in four minutes against South Bay.
