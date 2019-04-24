Magic's Aaron Gordon: 11 points, seven rebounds in loss

Gordon finished with 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Gordon finished Tuesday's loss with a stat line typical of this year's playoff performances. He was the only Magic player to offer consistency through five games against Toronto, averaging 19.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in Orlando's first-round exit.