Gordon went for 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during the 112-98 loss to the Mavs on Saturday.

After holding him out Friday to protect his hamstring, the Magic did not hold Gordon back Saturday as he led the team with 36 minutes played. Despite the poor shooting performance, Gordon was able to hit the 15-point mark for the fourth consecutive game after two of his final three games of 2020 went for less than 10.