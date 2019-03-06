Magic's Aaron Gordon: 24 points in loss

Gordon totaled 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the 76ers.

Gordon topped 35 minutes of run for the fourth consecutive game as the Magic battle for the final playoff spot in the east. While the Arizona product has been an integral part of Orlando's starting lineup throughout the season, he's largely taken a step back statistically from last season. While he's slightly more efficient from the field, Gordon's averaging fewer points, rebounds, steals and blocks than he was a year ago, all while playing more minutes. Look for Gordon to continue producing near his season averages of 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 threes for the remainder of the season.