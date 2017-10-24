Magic's Aaron Gordon: Active vs. Nets

Gordon (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Nets.

As expected, Gordon will return to the floor Tuesday after being held out of each of the last two contests with an ankle injury. Gordon is expected to retake his spot in the starting lineup, likely sending rookie Jonathan Isaac, who started at power forward the last two games, back to a role off the bench.

