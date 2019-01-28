Magic's Aaron Gordon: Another double-double in Houston
Gordon scored a team-high 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Rockets.
Facing a Houston frontcourt missing its best player in Clint Capela (thumb), Gordon recorded his second straight double-double and 13th of the season. The 23-year-old no longer appears bothered by the lower-back tightness that cost him two games earlier in the month, but his overall numbers remain down slightly from 2017-18.
