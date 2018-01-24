Magic's Aaron Gordon: Another double-double in Tuesday's loss
Gordon scored 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 105-99 loss to the Kings.
He also committed a season-high seven turnovers, putting a damper on Gordon's third straight double-double and 11th of the season. The young power forward is now averaging a solid 16.8 points, 9.2 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in January.
