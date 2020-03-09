Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Another double-double in win

Gordon had 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-5 FT) and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win over Houston.

Gordon posted his second straight double-double after he went for 15 points and 10 boards in a win over Minnesota on Friday. The wing added four assists, three steals and two blocks in a game-high 36 minutes of action.

