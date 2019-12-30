Magic's Aaron Gordon: Avoids structural damage

Gordon (Achilles) could miss an additional game or two despite avoiding structural damage in his Achilles, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

According to coach Steve Clifford, Gordon underwent an MRI this past weekend that indicated there was no structural damage in his injured Achilles. In fact, the issue is "...more inflammation from him having ankle sprains in the past". While Gordon could still miss a couple of games as he gets back to full speed, he appears to have avoided a long-term absence. He's been ruled out already Monday but can tentatively be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's game against Washington.