Magic's Aaron Gordon: Back in lineup Wednesday

Gordon (back) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Nets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

As expected, Gordon will be back in the starting lineup Wednesday after a two-game absence due to a lower back injury. With Gordon taking part in a full practice Tuesday, he is not expected to be facing a minutes restriction of any kind in Brooklyn. With his return, Jonathan Simmons is expected to return to his role off the bench.

