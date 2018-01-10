Magic's Aaron Gordon: Back to starting five Wednesday
Gordon will draw the start for Wednesday's contest against the Bucks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Gordon came off the bench Tuesday against Dallas due to a disciplinary measure as a result of violating team rules. But, as expected, he will return to the starting five Wednesday against Milwaukee, sending Mario Hezonja back to the pine.
