Magic's Aaron Gordon: Big double-double against Celtics

Gordon scored a game-high 28 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-13 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win over the Celtics.

The double-double was his 11th of the season and third in the last eight games, while the scoring performance was his best since he lit up the Knicks for 31 in mid-November. Gordon's overall numbers remain slightly down from last season, but the 23-year-old has the talent to put together a big second half if he gets into a groove.