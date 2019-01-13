Magic's Aaron Gordon: Big double-double against Celtics
Gordon scored a game-high 28 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-13 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win over the Celtics.
The double-double was his 11th of the season and third in the last eight games, while the scoring performance was his best since he lit up the Knicks for 31 in mid-November. Gordon's overall numbers remain slightly down from last season, but the 23-year-old has the talent to put together a big second half if he gets into a groove.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Sets new career high in dimes•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Inefficient in loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Grabs ninth double-double in win•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play through illness•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Flirts with double-double•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...