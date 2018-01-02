Magic's Aaron Gordon: Big double-double in Monday's loss
Gordon scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 98-95 loss to the Nets.
It's his seventh double-double of the season but first since early December, as a concussion and calf injury have cost him seven games and cut into his production over the last few weeks. Gordon appears to be 100 percent again, however, and a big January could be in the cards as a result.
