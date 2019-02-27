Magic's Aaron Gordon: Big night in loss to Knicks
Gordon scored 26 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 loss to the Knicks.
He tied Nikola Vucevic for the team lead while posting his best scoring numbers since Jan. 12, but despite Gordon's efforts the Magic's bench let them down, getting outscored a ridiculous 75-7 by the Knicks' second unit. Gordon is averaging 15.8 points, 5.7 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.3 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks through 10 games in February, but he might need to find another gear if Orlando is going to make the playoffs.
