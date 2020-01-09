Magic's Aaron Gordon: Bland in win

Gordon contributed 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes in the Magic's 123-89 win against the Wizards on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old's 10 points and seven rebounds played third fiddle in both the scoring and rebounding departments. Teammates Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic took the most shots, while the latter and 6-foot-9 center Khem Birch hogged the paint for boards. Gordon's next chance to shine will be on Friday against Phoenix, where he scored his season-high 32 points the last time Orlando faced them on Dec. 4.