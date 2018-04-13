Magic's Aaron Gordon: Career season

Gordon mustered 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 58 games played with the Magic during the 2017-18 NBA season.

This was Gordon's best season of his young, four-year career as he increased his points- and rebounds-per-game average greatly from last year. The former Arizona one-and-done was injury prone for most the season though and produced a career-worst 1.8 turnovers per game. There is debate whether the Magic will pick up Gordon's qualifying offer that is on the table for next year but regardless, the 21-year-old should be a significant contributor to any team in 2018-19.