Gordon scored 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets.

Gordon struggled from three-point range tempering his scoring output. However, he chipped in defensively, managing only his second steal and second block across his last five games. It initially appeared that Gordon would be heavily managed in his return from a severe ankle injury, though he has now topped 30 minutes in four consecutive contests. However, his role could change if his request for a trade is fulfilled by the trade deadline.