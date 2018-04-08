Magic's Aaron Gordon: Cleared to play Sunday
Gordon (calf) has been cleared to play in Sunday's matchup with the Raptors, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Gordon was held out of Friday's game against the Hornets due to a calf strain, but it apparently wasn't anything overly serious considering he's back in the lineup Sunday. The big man figures to slot back in to his typical starting power forward role and at this point, the Magic aren't reporting any sort of restrictions. As a result, fantasy owners can go ahead activate Gordon, while his return will likely send Jamel Artis back to a bench role.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Probable Sunday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Friday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Rough shooting night in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Spearheads Saturday's win•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Goes for 16 points in return•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....