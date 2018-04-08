Magic's Aaron Gordon: Cleared to play Sunday

Gordon (calf) has been cleared to play in Sunday's matchup with the Raptors, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon was held out of Friday's game against the Hornets due to a calf strain, but it apparently wasn't anything overly serious considering he's back in the lineup Sunday. The big man figures to slot back in to his typical starting power forward role and at this point, the Magic aren't reporting any sort of restrictions. As a result, fantasy owners can go ahead activate Gordon, while his return will likely send Jamel Artis back to a bench role.