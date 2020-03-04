Magic's Aaron Gordon: Cleared to play vs. Heat
Gordon (knee) will play Wednesday against the Heat.
As expected, Gordon will play Wednesday following a one-game absence due to a sore knee. In February, he averaged 18.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.9 minutes.
