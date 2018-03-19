Magic's Aaron Gordon: Cleared to return Tuesday

Gordon has been cleared through the league's concussion protocol to return for Tuesday's game against Toronto, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon has battled concussions in the past, and this latest one cost him five games, concluding with Friday's loss to the Celtics. The 22-year-old was close to playing in that contest, and he's expected to return to the starting five Tuesday at his usual power forward spot. In four games this month, Gordon holds averages of 20.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal per game.