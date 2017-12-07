Magic's Aaron Gordon: Collects double-double
Gordon scored 24 points (9-15, 0-4 3PT, 6-9 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, two assists and one block over 45 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 overtime win over Atlanta.
Aside from his career-high 18.5 points, Gordon was a rebounding machine on Wednesday after collecting 15 rebounds. The forward can be as voracious a rebounder as he is a scorer, averaging a career-high 8.2 rebounds. Gordon has taken a leap forward in many areas including three-point shooting, shooting 40.6 percent compared to his previous best of 29.6 percent.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Drops 40 points in Wednesday's victory•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 26 points in loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Pitches in 12 points in defeat•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ekes out double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Fills box score in victory•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.