Magic's Aaron Gordon: Collects double-double

Gordon scored 24 points (9-15, 0-4 3PT, 6-9 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, two assists and one block over 45 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 overtime win over Atlanta.

Aside from his career-high 18.5 points, Gordon was a rebounding machine on Wednesday after collecting 15 rebounds. The forward can be as voracious a rebounder as he is a scorer, averaging a career-high 8.2 rebounds. Gordon has taken a leap forward in many areas including three-point shooting, shooting 40.6 percent compared to his previous best of 29.6 percent.