Magic's Aaron Gordon: Comes back to earth in loss
Gordon totaled just seven points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 loss to the Spurs.
Gordon was unable to replicate his performance from the previous night, posting an underwhelming line. He was very passive on the offensive end of the floor and the 3-of-8 from the free-throw line was certainly a buzzkill. This performance aside, Gordon has been one of the most improved fantasy players over the past few weeks and is a clear must-roster player after being dropped to the waivers in many leagues on a month or so ago.
