Gordon posted 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Saturday's 108-99 loss against the Thunder.

Gordon ended just two rebounds shy of a double-double and, while he hasn't achieved that feat in any game this season, he's ended three or fewer boards away from that goal thrice already. This performance also ended a three-game streak where he was unable to reach the 15-point mark.