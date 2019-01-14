Magic's Aaron Gordon: Continues strong scoring stretch
Gordon tallied 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 116-109 win over the Rockets.
Gordon's offense has been down this season while Nikola Vucevic has taken on a heightened role, but things have trended up over the last three games for the power forward. During that span, Gordon has gone for at least 18 points each time out while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from three-point range and nailing all but one of his 20 free-throw attempts. The free-throw efficiency isn't sustainable, but the other two percentages aren't major outliers for the 23-year-old.
