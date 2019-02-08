Magic's Aaron Gordon: Continues to get teammates involved
Gordon produced 19 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block across 32 minutes in the Magic's win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Gordon continued to get teammates involved in what has been a productive stretch of games for the fifth-year forward. Over his last eight games, Gordon is averaging a very healthy 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Hands out career-high 10 dimes•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Another double-double in Houston•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...