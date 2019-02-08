Magic's Aaron Gordon: Continues to get teammates involved

Gordon produced 19 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block across 32 minutes in the Magic's win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Gordon continued to get teammates involved in what has been a productive stretch of games for the fifth-year forward. Over his last eight games, Gordon is averaging a very healthy 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.