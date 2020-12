Gordon scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds while dishing three assists in Saturday's victory over the Wizards.

Gordon was on the floor for 30 minutes in the win after playing 26 minutes in the season opener. The forward has been solid so far to start the campaign, averaging 17.5 points and eight rebounds through two contests.