Magic's Aaron Gordon: Contributes 17 points Sunday
Gordon tallied 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 win over the Lakers.
Gordon didn't do much besides score Sunday, but he was the second-highest scorer for the Magic in the winning effort. The rebounds should return to higher single-digits going forward, with his minutes being consistently north of 30 per game.
