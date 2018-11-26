Magic's Aaron Gordon: Contributes 17 points Sunday

Gordon tallied 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 win over the Lakers.

Gordon didn't do much besides score Sunday, but he was the second-highest scorer for the Magic in the winning effort. The rebounds should return to higher single-digits going forward, with his minutes being consistently north of 30 per game.

