Magic's Aaron Gordon: Contributes across the board

Gordon accumulated 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-120 loss to Charlotte.

Gordon did a bit of everything on Sunday, but it still wasn't enough to get the win against the Hornets. The hype-train was at full speed during the off-season, and so far, Gordon has delivered. Across his first four games, he is averaging 23.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 2.7 three-pointers. While the points and rebounds are impressive, his improvement from beyond the arc has been incredible. Not only is he taking and making more shots, he is converting at 59 percent. While this will likely regress, it is a notable change to his game that increases his already amazing upside.